Central Community College is giving back to the communities it serves during the COVID-19 pandemic by making headgear frames for face shields.
Amy Stuart, a drafting and design instructor at CCC-Grand Island, and Gene Friesen, a drafting and design instructor at CCC-Hastings, have teamed up to utilize their campuses’ 3D printers to create plastic headgear frames for medical face shields.
Once the frames are finished, they are delivered to various health departments and agencies that affix them to transparent shields. Once complete, the medical face shields are given to area health care facilities such as CHI Health St. Francis, Mary Lanning Healthcare and area medical clinics.
Stuart said the Amateur Radio Association of Nebraska first came up with the idea to 3D print the headgear frames. She said the association got in contact with the Hastings campus last week and Friesen told them the Grand Island campus can also print them.
Stuart said she started making the headgear frames at CCC-Grand Island last Wednesday.
“When I first got an email last Tuesday asking me if I wanted to help 3D print, I said, ‘Sure. I don’t have much else to do,’” she said. “By Wednesday, I was realizing the impact of what was happening; it was pretty awesome.”
Stuart said the plastic headgear frames are 3D printed using the large 3D printers at each of the campuses. She said at the Grand Island campus, she can print up to four headgear frames at one time and can print roughly 12 to 16 headgear frames a day.
When she is finished printing the headgear frames, Stuart said she puts them in a bag. Once that is full, she drops them off at the Central District Health Department to have someone assemble them and distribute them to agencies in need.
Stuart said the headgear frames go around the head, with tabs at the front and the side to hold a transparency paper that covers the face. She added each plastic frame can be re-sanitized to be used by health care workers more than once.
Once she gets caught up on printing the headgear frames, Stuart said the two campuses will start printing s-hooks.
“They (health care workers) will put it right on the back of their head, so when they have to put a mask on, it will clip onto these loops so their ears do not get all raw from the elastic,” she said.
Stuart said she hope this project will help her students realize the opportunities drafting and design bring and that they can use their skills to help their communities.
Requests for face shields and/or headgear frames can be made at w0wwv.org/faceshields/. Anyone with a laser cutter and/or 3D printer that is willing to help is encouraged to contact Allen Harpham by phone at (402) 462-4624 or by email at allen@flatwatertech.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.