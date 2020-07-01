With schools and colleges across Nebraska reopening in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, Central Community College is moving forward with a decreased levy for fiscal 2020-21 and fall classes starting on time at its campuses and centers.
CCC President Matt Gotschall said that at its June meeting, the Board of Governors gave tentative approval to an operational budget of $59.49 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
While the proposed amount is a slight increase of 1.25% compared to the previous operating budget and the college predicts lower assessed valuations across the 25 counties, the total tax-asking is projected to decrease from 9.33 to 9.2.
Gotschall said the CCC system budget was built from predictions in February before graduating to another budget that was tentatively approved last month. The budget is tentative because changes may need to be made in the future once valuations are certified by each of the 25 counties in CCC’s service area.
“We were able to cut about $2 million between those two times,” Gotschall said of the budget process.
“We looked at substantial cuts — over 10% — in our operating funds, supplies and left equipment the same. We had some reduction in travel. Then, while our personnel expenses went up, it did not go up as much as we had predicted it would in February.”
Gotschall said that unlike some higher education institutions across the country, such as the University of Nebraska, CCC is not cutting any positions at this time, but it will continue to evaluate vacant positions. Some positions may remain unfilled or combined with other positions to save money.
CCC also has been able to take advantage of stimulus dollars from the federal government, as well as state grants, to help with training costs and other administrative costs for unemployed individuals, he said.
The CCC Board of Governors gave unanimous approval of two measures that will save taxpayer dollars.
One, Gotschall said, is the tax levy reduction, while the other is a restructuring of its dual-credit classes and the costs to school districts.
The way the restructuring will work is that school districts and CCC will share the tuition cost of CCC classes based on the rate at which the districts pay the instructor’s salary. Should the district pay the instructor’s salary in full, students will have no tuition costs. Should the district and CCC split the instructor’s salary, students will pay half-price. If the district does not pay the instructor, classes will cost the full amount.
Tuition charges will range from $0 per credit hour for schools that cover all instruction and facilities to a cap of $92 per credit hour for schools that are not covering instructional and facilities costs. Student fees will remain unchanged at $15 per credit hour.
CCC currently partners with school districts in its 25-county service area, including Grand Island Public Schools, Hastings Public Schools, Kearney Public Schools and Northwest Public Schools. Students from Grand Island Central Catholic and Kearney Catholic also take dual-credit classes.
In a CCC news release, John Hakonson, superintendent of Lexington Public Schools, praised the restructuring.
“The best deal in higher education has long been our community colleges and it just got better thanks to CCC’s new rate structure for dual-credit classes,” Hakonson said. “The ability of students to complete a three-hour college course in high school for a mere $45 is a tremendous opportunity.”
Reopening as planned
Gotschall said CCC has been closed since the end of March, but will reopen for the first day of fall classes on Aug. 17 at all of its campuses and centers, including the Grand Island campus and the Kearney center.
He said CCC students will see a $2 per credit hour increase in tuition for the 2020-21 school year, but he emphasized this is not due to COVID-19 as it was approved in February by the Board of Governors.
“We are planning on being open our regular schedule, starting in-person classes, as well as some more remote delivery,” Gotschall said. “CCC has always had a lot of remote courses, so we will be looking at those and will probably be expanding some. But because of the nature of our classes, they require so much hands-on competency and learning.”
Gotschall said CCC will look at all health and safety guidelines and seek to implement several of them upon reopening. He said the college is looking at its class capacity, providing social distancing and sanitation, some physical barriers in some areas and masks if students are going to be in close proximity.
Whether masks will be required for students, faculty and staff at CCC’s campuses and centers is “still an ongoing discussion,” he said.
“We definitely will have masks available; masks are on order,” Gotschall said. “We are highly recommending it (wearing a mask), but we are still working through it like other places are on how the enforcement will go. The good thing is we have industry partners, so that is a great way to ask them how they are dealing with that.”
Gotschall said CCC will have its challenges like any other educational institution, but that he is optimistic about fall in providing a safe environment to educate future health care workers, advanced manufacturing workers and agricultural professionals.
“As we look back at — and are still seeing — what the essential jobs are, they are those community colleges help prepare people for,” he said. “It is absolutely essential that we continue to educate people to fill those jobs and look at the opportunity for entrepreneurship and small business development for those who have found themselves out of work.”
