On Tuesday, CCC could have stood for Countries’ Choice Cuisines.
Foods from at least a dozen nations were enjoyed at a lunch at the school’s Grand Island campus.
Sherry Seibert, who works at Central Community College, is especially fond of sambosas from Sudan.
“I always say they’re like Runzas, but better,” Seibert said.
The international potluck, held at College Park, was for adult education students who are taking either intermediate or advanced English as a second language.
The students have brought in food before at the end of a session or around the holidays.
Tuesday’s party was held in honor of International Day of Friendship.
“It’s a mid-session excuse for people to bring in food and have a party,” said Jessica Igo, who is the adult education coordinator.
Katia Valencia, who has worked at CCC for 16 years, said the students enjoy such gatherings.
“They like to share. They really do,” said Valencia, who learned to speak English at CCC and now teaches at the school. She tells her students if she could learn English they can, too.
Seibert, who is a testing administrator, likes to learn about students’ native countries.
“My favorite thing is learning about the cultures of everyone,” she said.
CCC President Matt Gotschall told the students he enjoys such gatherings, because they increase friendships among students.
Two of the ESL students are Eduardo and Neiloi Villarreal, who are the owners of Mariscos Villarreal restaurant. They brought shrimp empanadas, a popular dish at their establishment. Speaking good English will be helpful in operating their restaurant, said Eduardo, who has lived in Grand Island for six years.
Salua Idris and her friends from Sudan made sambosas. The ingredients, she said, include meat and three kinds of peppers — green, red and yellow.
Bahga Mohamed, one of Idris’ friends, made baklava and basbousa. But the dishes she enjoyed the most Tuesday were Spanish, such as chicken and rice.
Many of Tuesday’s dishes featured fresh ingredients, such as radishes, onions and corn.
Diego Calatayud made a drink called Yerba Mate, which is popular in Argentina. The drink comes from a plant that’s abundant in Misiones, a province in northeast Argentina.
Calatayud, 49, is in Grand Island looking to further his business concerns. Back home, he’s an agricultural engineer. He lives in Venados Tuerto, Argentina.
One dish from Kenya, called sukuma, contained goat meat. Lee Fischer, who works at CCC, said the goat tasted just like beef. The dish reminded him of greens he used to eat in the South. Fischer teaches ESL and GED classes.
Another attendee was the Rev. Ibrahim Kuku, who works with the Sudanese members of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, He has lived in Grand Island for two and a half years.
Doughnuts are apparently an international food. That’s what Angelica Bautista brought to the party. Bautista, 22, is from Guatemala.
In addition to the countries mentioned above, some of the cultures represented were Mexico, Somalia, Djibouti. Cuba, Columbia, Honduras, Vietnam and El Salvador.