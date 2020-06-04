HASTINGS — Central Community College has been awarded a grant to fund the bike share program at its Hastings campus.
The grant is courtesy of Second Nature, a Boston-based nongovernmental organization, which accelerates climate action in, and through, higher education.
Ten colleges and universities were awarded grant funding through the Second Nature Climate Solutions Acceleration Fund. More than 50 proposals were submitted and CCC is the only community college to be selected for the grant.
The funds will be used to install a new four-bike share solar-powered Bluetooth docking station. Additionally, it will support the upgrade of existing docking stations from lithium battery-powered keypads to solar-powered Bluetooth docking stations.
“CCC has bike share programs at its Columbus and Grand Island campuses and because of the grant, our Hastings students and staff will be able to benefit from a free and healthy alternative form of transportation,” said Benjamin Newton, CCC environmental sustainability director.
The Acceleration Fund is dedicated to supporting innovative cross-sector climate action activities driven by colleges and universities.
Priority was given to schools that would foster long-term campus-community partnerships; have the potential to scale their work beyond the grant term (end of June 2021); climate action that would be inclusive for all segments of the population; and those that promoted equitable and just outcomes.
