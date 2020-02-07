A Central Community College Board of Governors member has died.
In a press release Friday, CCC announced that district 2 member David Stubbs, 78, of Kearney, died this past Wednesday.
Stubbs was first elected in 1980 to the CCC Board of Governors and served as board chair in 1987 and 2007. He also served as vice chair in 1985 and 1986, secretary in 1984 and treasurer in 1983.
In addition to serving on the CCC Board of Governors, Stubbs served as vice president and president of the Nebraska Community College Association Board of Directors. He was a past member of the CCC Foundation.
“Central Community College is so blessed to have had such an outstanding public servant looking out for the best interests of students and our communities,” said CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall.
Stubbs served as member of the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans, a past board chair of the Selective Service System and a member of the Nebraska Veterans First Committee.
Active in the community, Stubbs was a member of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, the National Federation of Independent Business and the Kearney Airport Authority.
“Speaking for the Board of Governors, we are all going to miss David’s insights and his guidance in helping direct Central Community College,” said Board Chair Sam Cowan.
Funeral services are set for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.