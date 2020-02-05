HASTINGS — Several hundred people gathered Wednesday at Central Community College’s Hastings campus for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new educational facility that will both help students find good-paying jobs and help local manufacturers find qualified employees.
The ceremony marked the opening of the advanced manufacturing design technology (AMDT) wing of the Hamilton Building at the CCC–Hastings campus. The new wing is the first phase of a two-year, $10 million project. The second phase is the remodeling of the welding technology area, which is expected to be ready for students next fall.
The opening of the AMDT wing is a result of a successful fundraising project conducted by the Central Community College Foundation. The foundation raised $5 million for the 32,000-square-foot renovation of the Hamilton Building.
The new wing is part of a 17,000-square-foot addition that was constructed on the south side of the existing facility.
Attendees at the grand opening also saw ongoing work on the 15,000-square-foot renovation, which will eventually house the welding technology program.
Most of the machinery set up in the new AMDT wing is designed to aid parts fabrication that many local industries use.
Troy Davis, the advanced manufacturing design technology instructor at CCC–Hastings, said the new training facility’s purpose is to meet the needs of local manufacturers in the area. The new equipment allows CCC–Hastings to train students in the skills needed by new industries.
“They have such a high need for good employees,” Davis said. “In our old situation we were not able to provide them enough students. This expansion will help and open the pipeline for qualified applicants.”
Students entering the program are told that for every student who completes the training and receives a degree, there are as many as 20 employers willing to immediately offer them jobs that pay $15 to $20 per hour.
Many of the students just finished high school, where they went through career pathways training to better prepare them for additional training at CCC–Hastings.
Others, like Cory Broeker of Doniphan, are nontraditional students who are currently working at manufacturing plants in the area, but are upgrading their technical skills to meet the high level of technology that many manufacturers are now embracing.
There are also nontraditional students who are seeking to retrain themselves to meet the employer needs of the area and get higher-paying jobs.
“Students like Corey are increasing their training and value to the company they work for by coming here for additional training or to pick up a new skill,” Davis said.
In many cases, he said, local companies sponsor a student’s training.
Davis said the programs, such as those that will be taught in the new AMDT wing, lay the foundation for the growth of new manufacturing industries as they now have a local source of trained individuals to draw from for employment.
Also, by adapting to the needs of manufacturers, the promise of a job upon graduation is a recruiting tool for CCC.
“This is an expansion for the future,” Davis said. “We put as much of the state-of-the-art technology as we could in this facility. The employers who we supply graduates for are already using this technology. What we have in here is what you see in many of our local manufacturing sites.”
Dean Moors, the CCC Foundation executive director, said the total cost of the project was $10.3 million, of which CCC–Hastings contributed $5.3 million and the foundation raised the remaining $5 million from the private sector. Also, $500,000 was raised for endowed scholarships for students.
“This project addresses the skilled workforce for this community and surrounding communities,” Moors said. “It also touches on the gross retention of our businesses.”
Moors said communities throughout the Tri-Cities area are focusing on the preliminary training students need to work at local manufacturers. After high school, the students attend CCC and receive additional skills training that will allow them to immediately enter the local workforce upon graduation with jobs that pay more than $30,000 per year at entry level.
One of the key messages of the campaign was the “Growing Our Own” concept. The concept is to create opportunities for students to begin developing skilled careers through pathways programs at area high schools and even some middle schools. The goal is that once students have the necessary skills, they will seek full-time employment in their respective communities.
Recent surveys show some 90% of students attending CCC stay within its 25-county area, and nearly 100% stay in Nebraska.
“We now have state-of-the-art technology, a great working and teaching environment and we have an opportunity for growth of more than 20%,” Moors said. “We are able to grow with enrollment and take this thing to capacity.”
He said without the financial contributions from the private sector, the new facility would have been difficult to achieve.
“The donors were unbelievable,” Moors said. “Once they heard what this project was going to be all about, they were very generous and forthcoming in their gifts.”
