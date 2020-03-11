Central Community College–Grand Island students, faculty and staff, as well as community members, explored African American history at a mobile museum Wednesday at the campus.
The college hosted the True Black Museum, which includes artifacts such as soil from “the motherland” in South Africa, a Kenyan color necklace, hand-forged slave shackles and signed photos from African American entertainers Aretha Franklin, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Maya Angelou and Oprah Winfrey.
Fred J. Saffold III, founder and director of the True Black Museum, said the museum was founded in 2010 as a way to preserve African American history and to educate people on their contributions to humanity. He said the mobile museum has traveled to 35 states and 200 institutions over the last 10 years, with close to 100,000 people experiencing its exhibits.
Saffold said the exhibits start in Africa and “pay homage and respect” to African ancestors.
“Unfortunately, in this country, the history of African people — those of African descent — starts in 1619 with slavery. Black people have a rich history that predates slavery and 1619 that is not rooted in savagery, but in royalty and accomplishments,” he said.
“People, in general, have not been educated to the fact that black people have made significant contributions and that they have value. We come to fill those gaps to make sure that everybody knows that we have a very rich history and have made significant contributions to humanity.”
In addition to Africa, Saffold said the True Black Museum also features exhibits on the “historic legacy” of Jim Crow, racism and white supremacy. While these may be difficult things to look at, they are necessary to look at “because there is a historic legacy that exists today to those conditions.”
Once the exhibits get through the slavery, Jim Crow and civil rights era, he said, the museum celebrates African Americans in the areas of arts, sciences, entertainment and politics.
Janay Craft, director of operations at the True Black Museum, said the museum provides a look at African American history that goes beyond the standard history curriculum taught in most American schools.
“Growing up, the curriculum was slavery, Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. There was nothing in regard to the history in Africa or even things that go on into the present day,” Craft said. “The museum enlightens people, teaches them and definitely gives them a different perspective when it comes to the African American community and history itself.”
Nick Freelend, activities director at CCC–Grand Island, said the campus tries to bring “fresh ideas” to campus every year and that the True Black Museum was a way to provide CCC students and Grand Island community members an opportunity to learn more about African American history.
“I hope CCC students, faculty and staff, and the community, gain an appreciation and awareness of a rich culture that is out there and has had an affect on everybody,” Freeland said. “We do not see a lot of things in Central Nebraska and this can broaden the perspective.”
