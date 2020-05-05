Central Community College will continue with limited access of its facilities through the end of May. All CCC facilities have been closed since April 13, with instruction and services being conducted remotely.
Beginning May 11, CCC will start gradually increasing the number of employees returning to physical locations, primarily managerial staff who will assist in preparations for a return of additional employees after June 1.
During this initial phase, limited access to all buildings will continue with only key access, visitors must be pre-approved, and meetings will be held virtually. Local directed health measures also will be observed.
CCC’s summer courses will begin on May 26 and will be conducted remotely. A limited number of college-approved, face-to-face courses may be taught based on monitoring of local directed health measures at that time and the need to complete spring semester course competencies.
Throughout the summer, CCC personnel will be determining classroom and meeting space occupancy and planning for instructional classes in the fall.
Safety preparations will involve continued monitoring for further disease/pandemic indicators, precautions for residence halls and dining areas, and the return of college-sponsored travel based on federal advisories.
CCC will continue to communicate with faculty, staff and students throughout each phase and adjust procedures based upon the recommendation of local and state health officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.