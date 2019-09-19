Central Community College has announced that its total college-wide enrollment for the 2019 fall semester is 6,212, which is up from 6,185 students at the start of the 2018 fall semester. The total is comprised of 2,782 on-campus students and 3,430 distance-learning students.
Total enrollment includes on-campus and distance learning students at CCC’s campuses in Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings and centers in Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington. While college-wide enrollment numbers are unduplicated, the campus breakdowns may vary due to some students taking classes from multiple campuses and centers.
At CCC-Columbus, on-campus enrollment is 794, while distance enrollment is 1,683 for a total of 2,477. Some areas of credit-hour growth in Columbus include biological sciences, speech, business administration, mechatronics and quality technology.
The number of on-campus students at CCC-Grand Island is 986 and the number of distance learning students stands at 1,727, totaling 2,713. Growth areas include criminal justice, drafting and design technology, information technology, welding and health.
At CCC-Hastings, there are 987 on-campus students and 1,228 distance-learning students for a total of 2,215. Advanced manufacturing design technology, welding, energy technology, diesel technology, construction and auto body are some programs seeing an increase in generated credits.
“Even with the stronger local economy, I am pleased individuals are investing in themselves by realizing careers of today and tomorrow are more complex and a CCC education can prepare them for that future,” said CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall.
The Kearney Center remains the most populated of the CCC centers. The on-campus student population stands at 406, while distance-learning students total 356. Kearney center has experienced growth in nursing, mechatronics and biological sciences. Lexington has expanded math offerings while Holdrege is seeing increases in health enrollments compared to last fall. Overall, enrollments by high school students talking college courses continues to increase across the 25-county service area.
