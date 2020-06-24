By celebrating National Pollinator Week this week, Central Community College is hoping to raise awareness of its efforts to protect pollinators and their habitats.
According to a news release from the Nebraska Corn Board, National Pollinator Week is designed to celebrate pollinators — such as bats, beetles, bees, birds and butterflies, dragonflies and moths — but also to address what can be done to keep them and their habitats thriving.
“This is an exciting week,” said Benjamin Newton, CCC’s environmental sustainability director.
“We like to promote our pollinator garden and the benefits of protecting native plants and pollinators as much as we can because it is definitely needed.”
Newton said a pollinator garden was installed on the northeast side of the CCC-Grand Island campus three years ago and includes 38 species of native Nebraska pollinator plants, including lead plant, milkweed, purple cone flowers and yarrow.
The Columbus campus also has a pollinator garden and one was installed at the Hastings campus last week.
Newton said CCC chose the 38 pollinator plants because they are native to Nebraska and evolving with the pollinators in Nebraska.
“All of the plants in the pollinator garden are very hardy to the extreme differences in Nebraska seasons,” he said. “To get the plants started, we did have a drip irrigation system. The intent is to not use irrigation or pesticides in it because native plants are more hardy and do not need water throughout the seasons.”
In addition to blooming plants, Newton said the pollinator garden at CCC-Grand Island includes hedges and shrubs because certain pollinator insects use them for shelter. The garden plays an important role in helping pollinators thrive by providing them with shelter and pollen to feed them and their families.
“The monarchs lay their eggs on the milkweed and have food for their larvae when they hatch,” he said. “That is why we like to keep the plants, even though they look dormant in the winter.
“We keep those dormant plants because a lot of those insects lay their larvae right where young hatch, so they have a direct food source right when they hatch.”
Why are pollinators so important?
Newton said they help supply a third to a half of the Earth’s food supply, making them critical.
“These native pollinators pollinate all these plants like tomatoes, strawberries and blueberries,” he said. “Almost 90% of the flowering plants need pollinators to survive because they cross-pollinate these plants, which make them a more hardy species of plants.”
During National Pollinator Week, Newton said, residents can create their own pollinator garden by setting aside a small area of their yard for pollinators. Having native pollinator plants means less mowing and less irrigation.
“If you have your own garden, you are providing pollinator insects, so your garden will thrive more (now) that you have them,” he said. “There has been a decline in pollinator species population, so having these areas set aside can keep those populations up and thriving.”
Newton said anyone wanting more information about pollinators and/or the pollinator gardens at CCC can visit www.cccneb.edu/pollinators.
