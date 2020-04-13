Central Community College has canceled commencement ceremonies at its Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Grand Island and Hastings ceremonies were to take place on Saturday, May 9.
“I am deeply sorry that CCC’s commencement ceremonies will not be able to proceed due to the current COVID-19 crisis,” said CCC President Matt Gotschall. “While I regret not being able to personally present each CCC graduate with their degree, we must ensure the safety of all of the graduates and their families and friends who would have joined us.”
In place of a traditional graduation ceremony, a special online recognition celebrating the accomplishments and graduation honors of all CCC graduates will be posted on the CCC website. The online recognition will be available on Tuesday, June 2. Additional details will be shared with the candidates for graduation as they become available.
CCC said that one of the traditions that will continue is the naming of an outstanding alumnus from each campus. All the outstanding alumni have been selected and their biographies and photos will be included in the online recognition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.