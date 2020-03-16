Central Community College has canceled all classes at all of its campuses and locations beginning Monday through Sunday, March 29. All residence halls and college services will remain open.
CCC said in a press release that the decision was made following discussions with area public health departments, state officials and regional school partners. It added it is continually monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will communicate any additional updates.
