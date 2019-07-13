Students at Central Community College will be able to transition to Bryan College of Health Services to complete their degree thanks to a new agreement between the two institutions.
On Wednesday, CCC announced it signed a new dual admission agreement with Bryan College of Health Services. The articulation agreement will allow students from CCC to seamlessly matriculate at Bryan to finish their four-year degree.
Students applying for, and who are accepted under the dual admissions process, will be admitted to both colleges upon acceptance into a science or health professions program at CCC. Students at CCC desiring dual admissions must apply for dual admissions status by the completion of their first year of enrollment at CCC. The agreement takes effect immediately with the start of the 2019-20 academic year.
“With Grand Island Regional Hospital nearly complete, in partnership with Bryan Health, we wanted to support the educational needs of trained healthcare professionals in the Grand Island community,” said Bryan College of Health Sciences Provost Kelsi Anderson.
“With our RN-BSN completion program now being offered completely online, it made sense for us to connect with CCC to provide seamless opportunities for degree completion to their graduates who would certainly be seeking employment at the new hospital in addition to surrounding communities.”
CCC’s nursing curriculum provides a comprehensive, rigorous and individualized education that prepares the student nurse for success in a variety of nursing roles. In addition to Bryan, CCC has collaborated with several four-year nursing programs throughout Nebraska that allows all credits to be transferred from the ADN program into a BSN program.
“What I am most excited about is that this agreement provides an opportunity for nurses, medical lab technicians, dental hygienists, pharmacy technicians, biomedical scientists, occupational therapy assistants and others to continue on for a bachelor’s degree without having to leave their current employment in over 90 communities that CCC serves,” said CCC President. Matt Gotschall. “Continued education is essential for the sustainability and growth of our rural Nebraska health care providers.”