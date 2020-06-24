The Central Community College Board of Governors has given unanimous approval to two measures that will save taxpayer dollars. The motions were presented at the board meeting earlier this month.
The first will benefit high school students in CCC’s 25-county service area who enroll in early college coursework. Tuition charges will range from $0 per credit hour for schools that cover all instruction and facilities, to a cap of $92 per credit hour for schools that are not covering those costs.
Student fees will remain unchanged at $15 per credit hour.
“This is an exciting opportunity for high school students in CCC’s service area to earn college credits at a greatly reduced cost of only $15 per credit hour for student fees,” said Ronald Kluck, CCC’s director of extended learning services.
“This has been made possible through the collaboration of our extended learning services personnel working with high school administrators. We are anticipating increased early college enrollments and even stronger relationships with our schools.”
The approval of tuition rates and student fees is welcome news for many school superintendents in CCC’s service area.
“The best deal in higher education has long been our community colleges and it just got better thanks to CCC’s new rate structure for dual credit classes,” said John Hakonson, superintendent of Lexington Public Schools. “The ability of students to complete a three-hour college course in high school for a mere $45 is a tremendous opportunity.”
The CCC Board of Governors also gave tentative approval of an operational budget of $59.49 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year. While the proposed total is a slight increase of 1.25% over the previous operating budget and the college predicts lower assessed valuations across the 25 counties, the total tax asking is projected to decrease from 9.33 to 9.2.
“We have worked hard over this past year to ensure the taxpayers are getting quality service for their contributions,” said Joel King, CCC’s vice president of administrative services. “We are using some of our reserves to ensure what we are asking for in taxes is spent and not being stockpiled. I’m very proud of the work we did on the budget and am encouraged that we can still maximize student and community success in our area.”
The CCC Board of Governors will vote on final approval of the budget at its September meeting following a public hearing.
