LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts Thursday proclaimed Sarah Campa of Central City as the 2020 Nebraska Mother of the Year during a ceremony at the Warner Chamber in the State Capitol.
The award recognizes Campa’s compassion, courage, and community spirit. It also highlights the resilience and grace she has shown in response to personal tragedy.
“There’s no force on earth stronger than a mother’s love for her children,” said Ricketts. “Sarah has displayed that love brightly and consistently, even in the midst of heartache and adversity. Nebraska is blessed to have a multitude of moms — like Sarah — who selflessly serve their families and communities and who play leading roles in our public and private sector.”
Campa and her husband, Tony, are the parents of five children — two of whom are deceased, two biological, and one whom they adopted after her mother passed away. Those nominating Campa for the award noted her incredible strength after having endured the loss of two children.
Campa works at Archer Credit Union in Central City, where she mentors those around her. She also volunteers with Ronald McDonald House and serves as vice president of the Merrick County Fitness Board of Directors.
Raisa Turner of Omaha was recognized as the 2020 Merit Mother during the celebration. Turner is a wife, mother of four and a brokerage associate at Wells Fargo. She teaches financial literary courses to youths and volunteers at Heartland of Hope, Habitat for Humanity and Assembly of the Saints church.
To learn more about the awards, as well as to find information on making a future nomination, visit https://www.americanmothers.org/?snebraska.
