CENTRAL CITY — Central City Public Schools students presented their scientific research to judges and members of the community during an annual event Monday night.
A total of 69 students in various science classes presented individual research projects on a variety of subjects as part of Central City’s 15th annual science fair.
Biology teacher Chelle Gillan said the students all decided their research topics and they are subjects the students had a personal interest in and/or something they want to pursue a career in.
Gillan said the students tried to choose a research topic “that has meaning to the world and will help society in some way.” She said a number of the projects centered around topics related to climate change.
“That is something we are facing and it involves so many aspects, from water quality, soil quality, air quality and distribution of animals,” Gillan said. “For example, with lone star ticks, we did not have them here decades ago. They started out more in the South, but as it gets warmer, they move farther north.”
The students presented their science projects in the gym before going into classrooms to speak about their projects in front of various judges. Gillan said the judges had a rubric and rated the students on the scientific value of their research, their ability to speak in a clear and concise manner and the clarity of their poster.
“We give questions and evaluate the students on their ability to answer the questions,” said Isabella Peterson of Central City, a 2014 graduate and a judge at Monday night’s science fair.
Senior Austin Wells presented on the effect of elevated glucose levels on SGLT-2 inhibitors (a class of medications that inhibit re-absorption of glucose in the kidney and therefore lower blood sugar) on the minimum concentration of candida albicans — a pathogenic yeast.
Wells said he got his idea for his project after talking with some doctors in Central City.
He said his topic required a lot of research and experiments. He started working on his project at the beginning of last September and conducted experiments in November.
Wells said much of his background research was done as part of his independent study class and his experiments were done in a bio-safety level II lab at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
After high school, Wells plans to enter the Kearney Health Opportunities Program at UNK before going to medical school to become a physician. He said the research project he did for Monday night’s science fair will help him in his future endeavors as he was able to learn a variety of skills and build connections with science professionals.
Parent Beth Johnson said students learn how to properly present to an adult, how to conduct research and how to communicate effectively by doing the scientific research projects and presenting them at the science fair.
Johnson said that her son, David, is also working to become an Eagle Scout and has to submit a presentation to the city to earn money for that project. She said he had to do research and submit a presentation and that the science fair helped him to develop the skills needed for this.
Freshman Elaina McHargue said the science fair and her research project taught her skills such as perseverance and how to communicate effectively.
“This is very beneficial because it teaches us all different kinds of skills,” McHargue said. “Obviously, there is science, but there is a lot of math, public speaking and writing, too.”
Peterson said she participated in the science fair when she was in high school and that as a wildlife biology major, it prepared her for college.
“It (science fair) prepared me so much in life,” she said. “I feel like it gave me the ability to answer questions, to talk to people and to network. That is what got me great connections in college; I am still connected to them today.”
Gillan said the school district hopes to host the science fair again next year.
