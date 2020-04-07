CENTRAL CITY — As the coronavirus spreads throughout the state, the staff at Central City Public Library quickly answered a call for help from Nebraska Innovation Studio in Lincoln.
On March 28, Innovation Studio indicated on its Facebook page that it was in need of facilities with 3D printers to be able to help it print face shield parts for Nebraska hospitals. Shortly after the library contacted the studio, Max Wheeler, shop instructional technician for Innovation Studio, emailed the library two 3D design files that were needed to print the two parts.
The library has a brand new Ultimaker 3D printer in its Makerspace that it used. It was also able to borrow a MakerBot 3D printer from Central City High School’s manufacturing class.
Library Director Sara Lee and assistant Jamie Wright took turns manning the two 3D printers at the library over a period of eight days. At the end of that time, the library was able to ship 46 3D-printed pieces to Innovation Studio for assembly. Once assembled with clear plastic shields, this created a total of 23 face shields. The face shields are being distributed to Nebraska hospitals in need.
“This has been a really special project for our library staff to be involved with. We’re so glad that we can provide help to the heroic medical personnel, who are serving in the front lines, during this war that is currently being waged with COVID-19,” Lee said.
