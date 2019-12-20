Students and staff of Grand Island Central Catholic High School celebrated the Christmas season with the generosity of giving Friday, mixing it with fun and frivolity on the last day of school before the Christmas break.
After the celebration of Mass, students and staff gathered in the school’s auditorium to present five checks for $800 each to Hope Harbor, the Salvation Army, Grace Foundation, Central Nebraska Humane Society and the RuralMED Management Resources.
According to Kate Schendt, who teaches Spanish and is the adviser to the student council, the students and staff raised $4,000 during the semester for the school’s annual Christmas Cheer fund, which has been a tradition since the 1960s.
During December, the school held penny wars during which each class and the staff see who could fill a change jar with the most money. To make the contest fun and challenging, all donations counted toward the generous end, but for those who put in dollar bills instead of coins, there was a negative change in the amount they gave.
The penny wars generated about $1,200, with the school staff taking first place.
“The staff never wins, so it was kind of exciting,” Schendt said.
Additional money was raised through a holiday store at which students and staff could make purchases during the school day. That raised about $1,400. The remainder of the money was raised through the school’s Goodwill program in which the students pay a fee that allows them to “dress down” during the school day.
The Christmas Cheer program first started out in individual classes then became a schoolwide event involving all seven classes from seniors to sixth-graders.
“It helps makes students become aware that there is much more to the season than presents under the tree,” Schendt said.
After the Christmas Cheer ceremony at which the money was distributed to the five organizations, the true spirit of the season played out in the school’s annual telling of the Nativity, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.
It is an annual event as the seniors play the roles of the various characters in the story, from Joseph and Mary arriving in Bethlehem and looking for a room so Mary can give birth, to the stable they eventually find, to the birth of Jesus, to shepherds who witnessed the angels announcing Jesus’s birth, to the arrival of the Three Wise Men who were guided by a bright star in the sky to the place of the miraculous birth.
The presentation is a spectacle with the school’s orchestra and choir joining in the celebration.
The day then concludes with the student and staff going to the gym for seasonal fun and games, including reindeer races, sumo wrestling, teacher dodge ball, kiss a senior, egg nog contest, tug of war and the Christmas relays.
