AURORA — A marketing workshop is planned Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 in Aurora, organized by the Center for Rural Affairs, Aurora Chamber of Commerce, and Freyday Freelance.
The course, “Activate Your Marketing Plan,” is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day in the Wortman Room at Bremer Community Center, 1604 L St.
“If you struggle with how to market your business, or with finding the time to dedicate to marketing, this class will help you learn strategies that will set you up for success,” said Jessica Campos, Center for Rural Affairs’ Women’s Business Center director. “During this course, the instructor will lead you through the creation of your own marketing plan.”
Part one of this workshop will focus on outlining company goals, defining a target market and understanding advertising strategies for your business. Part two will focus on social media strategy for Facebook and Instagram.
Katie Gutzmann, marketing consultant and owner of Freyday Freelance, will instruct the course.
Registration is required by Jan. 24; contact Justise Rhoden, Aurora Chamber of Commerce coordinator, at (402) 694-6911 or justise.rhoden@auroranebraska.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.