AURORA — A marketing workshop is planned Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 in Aurora, organized by the Center for Rural Affairs, Aurora Chamber of Commerce, and Freyday Freelance.

The course, “Activate Your Marketing Plan,” is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day in the Wortman Room at Bremer Community Center, 1604 L St.

“If you struggle with how to market your business, or with finding the time to dedicate to marketing, this class will help you learn strategies that will set you up for success,” said Jessica Campos, Center for Rural Affairs’ Women’s Business Center director. “During this course, the instructor will lead you through the creation of your own marketing plan.”

Part one of this workshop will focus on outlining company goals, defining a target market and understanding advertising strategies for your business. Part two will focus on social media strategy for Facebook and Instagram.

Katie Gutzmann, marketing consultant and owner of Freyday Freelance, will instruct the course.

Registration is required by Jan. 24; contact Justise Rhoden, Aurora Chamber of Commerce coordinator, at (402) 694-6911 or justise.rhoden@auroranebraska.com.

