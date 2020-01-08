Hall County has surpassed its goal when it comes to signing up people to help take the 2020 Census, according to David Drozd, research coordinator at the Nebraska State Data Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
While Hall County has exceeded its goal, both Adams and Buffalo County have yet to reach the 50-percentile mark of their goals for signing up Census takers.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Hall County was at 104% of goal. The only other area county to reach its goal is Loup, which was at 100% of its goal.
Along with Adams County (45.7% of goal) and Buffalo County (44.8% of goal) other area counties under 50% include Sherman, 43.3%; and Valley, 41.7%.
Howard County was at 68% of goal, while Greeley County was at 55.6%; Merrick, 62.3%; and Hamilton, 79.6%.
A recent U.S. Census report, according to Drozd, said Nebraska grew by just 8,800 people between 2018 and 2019. That was the lowest annual growth this decade.
The state’s growth rate was also sluggish, not even reaching one-half of 1%, according to the Omaha World-Herald, which indicated that the number of people moving out of Nebraska compared to those moving in from other spots in the U.S. stood at -4,200.
The county base census data will be released in March.
“Recruitment is looking good for Hall County, but nearby neighboring counties still have a ways to go,” Drozd said of the recruitment of Census takers. “It never hurts to be above goal if more people are needed or people have changes in schedule.”
He said Hall County has been well organized in recruiting census takers.
The first Census forms will be mailed out in mid-March.
“Everybody should have something by March 17,” Drozd said.
In areas where there is good internet access, people should get a card in the mail from the Census Bureau telling them where to go online to fill out their Census report, he said.
“In those areas where there is no internet, such as rural locations, they will get a paper questionnaire first,” Drozd said.
Grand Island is a multi-ethnic community. Some folks may be recent immigrants and do not speak English and those individuals will either get a bilingual postcard or a form to fill out their Census information.
The reference date for the 2020 U.S. Census is April 1.
The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted every 10 years. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and inform how state, local and federal lawmakers will allocate billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities every year for the next 10 years.
“It helps get federal dollars back to the local area, whether it is for roads or other governmental programs, such housing or redevelopment,” Drozd said.
For Grand Island, the census comes at a time when the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. will be releasing its 2020-2025 Grand Island Housing Study. An open house is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Chocolate Bar in the Railside District.
The Census also helps determine political boundaries for political districts, such as congressional seats, Nebraska legislative seats and city and county governmental ruling seats.
Based on recent Census counts in Nebraska, the state has not been holding its own in population growth over the last 10 years, but Drozd said it has been stable enough that Nebraska will not lose a congressional seat as a result of the upcoming census. In recent decades, Nebraska urban areas have seen the most population growth as Douglas, Sharpy and Lancaster counties now contain more than 50% of the state’s population. When counting the Grand Island area and areas around Sioux City in Nebraska, which are classified as metro areas, about two-thirds of the state’s population live in urban areas.
Grand Island, along with Nebraska, has seen its population diversify in recent decades. Drozd said this year, with the Census count, there will be a new item that allows people to state their specific country of origin or ethnicity.
“Previously, we have had only survey-based estimates to see those numbers and they are not quite accurate enough for these specific population groups,” he said.
Census takers are critical for their communities during the 2020 Census — going door to door to collect responses from households that have not responded online, by phone or by mail.
The positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks. To determine the pay rate in a specific area, learn more about these positions, or apply for one of the temporary jobs, visit 2020census.gov/jobs. In the Grand Island area, census takers are paid $17.50 per hour.
“Our aim is to reach interested applicants right now, inform them of updated pay rates in their area, and get them into the applicant pool to be considered for these critical jobs,” said Timothy Olson, Census Bureau associate director for Field Operations. “With low unemployment, the Census Bureau is taking extraordinary efforts to attract enough applicants to fill nearly 500,000 positions this spring.”
The Grand Island MSA had an unemployment rate of 2.8% last November, compared with 2.5% in November 2018 and 4.2% in October 2019. The labor force is 43,914, with 42,665 employed and 1,249 unemployed. The state’s unemployment rate was 3.1%, while the national unemployment rate was 3.5%.
“The hiring process occurs in stages, and we are encouraging everyone to apply right now before selections begin in January and February,” Olson said. “Most census taker jobs begin training and work this spring.”
For more information about the 2020 Census, visit the Census Bureau website.
