The 2020 census is still underway.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, census organizers have had to rethink their efforts and are rolling out a “contactless” contact for anyone who has not responded.
“They will be dropping things at doors and leaving instructions for people on how to fill out the census forms and return them,” Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity said.
Efforts started in mid-March, with letters and postcards sent out to everyone who has a street address.
“If you receive your mail at a post office box, you would not have received one of those,” Nabity said. “It doesn’t mean you couldn’t fill it out, but they only mail to residential street addresses.”
The census also can be completed at 2020census.gov.
Hall County presently has a 68.4% response rate.
“Really the only community that’s lagging at this point is Doniphan,” Nabity said. “They’re at about 36% self-response rate.”
The U.S. Census Bureau is emphasizing self-response.
“The least expensive way for the government to collect the information is if people voluntarily do it and relatively quickly,” Nabity said.
The number of people and households is the primary information collected, as well as racial and ethnic background.
“The numbers will be delivered to the president on Dec. 31,” Nabity said. “The president will deliver them to the states, and the states will reapportion their congressional districts.”
Balancing the population is the main goal of the census.
“If Grand Island has 50,000 people and we have five wards, ideally we want 10,000 persons represented in each ward,” Nabity said. “Legally, we can be anywhere between 9,500 and 10,500, so we can have a 5% variance.”
Census information is used for apportioning congressional seats.
Nebraska uses the numbers to help determine legislative districts and educational service units.
Wards are assigned for natural resource districts, cities and school districts.
“All of those entities end up using that information to try to get it so each of those wards has as close to the same number of people in that ward as all of the others,” Nabity said.
Census information also allows a city to better attract businesses and industries.
“There are certain thresholds that some companies look at and say, we will not locate in a community with less than X number of people,” Nabity said. “Or, our ideal population is between X and Y. They’re going to specifically search for those communities.”
School districts also use the information to predict incoming populations.
“Some of the data that is collected is age data, so it’s easy to break those groups into cohorts so you can start to look at how your community is changing,” Nabity said.
The census is mandated the U.S. Constitution.
The first census was conducted in 1790, three years after ratification of the Constitution, and it has been done every 10 years since, Nabity said.
“The questions have changed and the way the questions are asked have changed significantly over time,” he said.
From 1940 to 2000, one in seven households received a long form. The long-form went away with the 2010 census and was replaced by the American Community Survey, conducted every year, Nabity said.
Completing the census is a constitutional duty. Everyone is required to do it.
“It benefits the community,” Nabity said, “and makes it easier for the various elected officials to make sure they are representing the right numbers of people, and trying to get as close to ‘one person, one vote’ as possible in a representative democracy.”
