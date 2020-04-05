WOOD RIVER — Fifteen years ago, Celebrate Wood River began with a 20-year gift from the Donna Lee Moyer Performing Arts Gift, which allows the staff to bring in arts and entertainment to the residents that they would otherwise have to drive to places such as Lincoln and Omaha to experience.
Like everything else recently, due to the coronavirus, the staff of Celebrate Wood River has had to find other creative ways to bring the arts to the people of Wood River and others.
Georgene Smidt said that, over the years, people from all over the state have come to see the performances that Celebrate Wood River has been able to bring in.
Their season, which includes four performances as well as Saturday Friendship Gatherings at the high school, runs from September through April.
This season had one more concert and one more gathering that had to be canceled once the coronavirus concerns mounted.
Smidt said they are trying to bring the arts to people through their Facebook page, Celebrate Wood River, which has a good following. There, people can keep updated on future performances and cancellations.
One thing the staff is doing is bringing programming to the followers that they can watch at home on their computers, she said.
“People might be getting tired of what they see on TV, so this is another option for them,” said Smidt.
She said Michelle Setlik of the Hall County Historical Society made a video called “Find Your Roots” for the page that taught people how to go about finding their ancestors.
Smidt said they will also be posting links for programs such as the National Theatre, a Broadway production and the Metropolitan Opera that people can stream in their homes.
Another concert people can stream is Jim Salestrom, who is originally from Kearney and has performed with greats such as Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.
“He has come to Wood River several times,” said Smidt. “He sent us a concert with him and his son performing for people to watch.”
Smidt is grateful for the following that Celebrate Wood River has gathered throughout the years, and she is grateful they are still able to bring the arts to their patrons in this time.
