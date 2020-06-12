Seven more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the three-county health district.

Hall County now has 1,668 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

One additional death has also been reported by the Central District Health Department, bringing the total to 56 deaths.

The numbers are an increase from a CDHD update provided Wednesday.

Hall County has a total of 1,578 cases and 43 deaths, an increase of seven cases and one death.

Only Hall County has had increased figures, though.

Hamilton County, which has had 61 cases and 13 deaths, and Merrick County, which has had 29 cases and zero deaths, have had no increases.

CDHD continues to recommend people wear protective mask or face covering and observe a six-foot distance from others while out in public.

The public is also advised to frequently wash hands with soap or use a rubbing alcohol-based sanitizer to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For more COVID-19 safety guidelines, visit chdh.ne.gov or www.facebook.com/cdhd.ne.gov.

