Central Community College is among 31 Nebraska colleges and universities that will share a $1.56 million in need-based scholarship funds awarded by EducationQuest Foundation.
Each college selects students who will receive scholarships.
This marks the 21st year that EducationQuest has awarded need-based scholarship funds to Nebraska colleges. Since the program began, EducationQuest has awarded over $24 million providing 24,000 scholarships.
EducationQuest developed the scholarship program — and has continually increased the annual distribution amount — as part of its mission to improve access to higher education in Nebraska.
Every college and university in the state, with the exception of Summit Christian College in Gering, received funds.
