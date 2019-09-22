Central Community College is among 31 Nebraska colleges and universities that will share a $1.56 million in need-based scholarship funds awarded by EducationQuest Foundation.

Each college selects students who will receive scholarships.

This marks the 21st year that EducationQuest has awarded need-based scholarship funds to Nebraska colleges. Since the program began, EducationQuest has awarded over $24 million providing 24,000 scholarships.

EducationQuest developed the scholarship program — and has continually increased the annual distribution amount — as part of its mission to improve access to higher education in Nebraska.

Every college and university in the state, with the exception of Summit Christian College in Gering, received funds.

