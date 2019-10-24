The public is invited to come see what Central Community College-Grand Island has to offer during Central Program Expo Day on Nov. 2.

Individuals can stop by the campus anytime between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. They’ll have the opportunity to speak with faculty members, visit classrooms, learn about nursing assistant and medication aide classes, and receive financial aid information.

Staff members from the admissions department, which is sponsoring the event, also will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about becoming a student. Spanish/English bilingual staff will be available.

For more information, contact the CCC-Grand Island admissions office at (308) 398-7406 or admissions@cccneb.edu.

