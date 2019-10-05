COLUMBUS — Central Community College-Columbus will open the doors of its North Education Center to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17.
The Manufacturing Day Open House is open to people of all ages. Activities will include a hotdog cookout; face painting; cotton candy; snow cones; tattoos; and the opportunity to drive robot cars, see demonstrations of flying ag drones and other cool technology, and grab fun giveaways and free volleyball game tickets.
The main purpose of the open house, though, is to showcase CCC’s skilled and technical programs, which prepare people for high-demand, high-paying STEM careers in advanced manufacturing, agricultural sciences, business administration and accounting, business technology, criminal justice, mechatronics, plastic injection molding, quality control and welding. Visitors will be able to visit with CCC faculty and representatives from local businesses about their products or services, their STEM positions and how CCC programs can prepare them for those positions.
For more information, contact Jason Davis at CCC-Columbus at (402) 562-1230 or jdavis@cccneb.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.