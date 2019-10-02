The cause of Tuesday night’s semi-trailer fire at Fonner Park is under investigation, says Shift Commander Bryan Stutzman of the Grand Island Fire Department.

Division Chief Tim Hiemer says the cause is to be determined, but it is suspicious.

The refrigerator truck was destroyed, Stutzman said. Owned by W.G. Wade Shows, the truck is used to transport the SkyTram at the fair, but the SkyTram was not yet inside the trailer, Stutzman said. A truck was not attached to the trailer.

Plywood was inside the trailer, Stutzman said. A large amount of smoke was produced by the insulation, which is made of a high-density polymer foam.

The fire took place in the early evening in a paved parking lot on the west side of Fonner Park.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments