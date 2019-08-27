The benefits of a good cattle dog are not just temporary. A dog can make permanent improvements in a cow’s behavior.
Denny Ashcraft, who has a small ranch near Mayetta, Kan., says dogs have a calming effect on cattle.
By working with a good dog, cattle get quieter and easier to handle.
Ashcraft and his wife, Donna, were both competing Monday and Tuesday in the cattle dog trial at the Nebraska State Fair.
Many of the dogs competing this week perform important duties back home. The Ashcrafts, for instance, got into the sport “out of necessity for moving livestock at home.”
If he’s bringing in cattle to work them or get medical treatment, “I can send a dog to the other side of the pasture and have him gather and bring them back to me,” Ashcraft said.
What develops is stress-free handling of livestock, he said.
But it works “only if the dog treats the cattle right,” Ashcraft said. If “your dog is out of control, you can have the opposite effect.”
About 30 handlers and their dogs gathered at Five Points Bank Arena for the Nebraska State Fair cattle dog trial. In addition to Nebraska, those handlers come from Iowa, Colorado, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Missouri and Kansas.
Jeff Mundorf of Red Oak, Iowa, was one of the four superintendents of the Nebraska cattle dog trial. As course director, he also determined the layouts on the arena floor.
But he was also competing. “I enjoy the dogs. I enjoy learning and watching other dogs and meeting other handlers,” Mundorf said. “These events serve as an educational tool to ranchers and farmers about the use of the dogs.”
Mundorf, like Ashcraft, got into the sport initially for practical reasons.
Many of the competitors have livestock operations back home. The trials allow handlers to see different dogs and think about breeding decisions.
They get to see the dogs in working situations. The handlers see the traits they like, which might be different from those of their own dogs.
It’s good for handlers to see how the dogs handle the livestock — “if they’re confident without being too rash,” Mundorf said. Owners like to see how well dogs listen to their handlers.
The other three superintendents this week are Kelly Popp, Eddie Merritt and Bob Wagner.
Competing for the first time in Grand Island was Jeannie Allen of Alamosa, Colo. Wagner convinced Allen to make the 10-hour trip.
Allen works with two dogs, Nick, 6, and Scootch, who’s a year and a half.
“Nick’s kind of the brains of the outfit. He’s my bigger out-runner and kind of my more clever dog. And Scootch is my get ‘er done and make ‘em move dog.”
Why does Allen like cattle dog trials?
“It’s a little bit of a chess game, to be honest. You always have to strategize and think according to how the cattle are behaving and the dog that you’re using, and how the course is set up.”
Allen’s husband is a cow horse trainer. She got into cattle dogs because the price for a good horse is so high.
“You can get into some pretty good dogs a lot cheaper than horses,” she said.
Ashcraft likes cattle dog trials because you can always improve, no matter how long you’ve been in the game. “There’s no end point.”
The dogs competing this week were almost all border collies. “We have two Australian kelpies and we have one Australian shepherd working here,” Mundorf said. “Everything else here is a border collie.”
When Mundorf started competing at the Nebraska State Fair in 1999, 30 to 40 percent of the dogs were Australian shepherds. “And that’s kind of gone by the wayside,” he said.
“There are still working Australian shepherds in Nebraska,” Mundorf said. But, “I think the working border collies normally rise to the top in competition.”
Kevin Lippe of Blue Eye, Mo., works with Australian kelpies. Few of those animals compete at trials. More often, they’re used for ranch work.
“They’re a little more independent, which can be good and bad,” Lippe said.
They don’t listen to their handlers quite as well, but they “try to figure it out on their own a little more,” Lippe said.
People like competing in Grand Island because “it’s a beautiful facility,” Grand Island is centrally located and the building is “air conditioned for the summertime. That’s a nice advantage, although we’ve got nice cool weather this week, so it doesn’t really matter,” Mundorf said.
“We’ve historically had a pretty good event here, and people have been happy with it,” Mundorf said. That “reputation has spread.”