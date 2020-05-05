While the Grand Island Diocese is permitting Masses to begin in parts of the diocese, services will not begin until May 30 at Catholic churches in Hall, Howard, Buffalo, Dawson, Custer, Lincoln and Scottsbluff counties.
The churches are not allowed to reopen in counties “where the number of confirmed COVID-19 virus cases is still increasing or experiencing a significant increase,” the diocese says.
A limited opening, taking effect this week, is permitted in areas where few, if any, confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported. The Masses are allowed with the understanding that pastors follow instructions sent to them by the bishop.
The re-opening is for liturgical celebrations only, such as Masses, and not for education, social or outreach activities.
That limited opening is permitted for parishes in these counties: Sioux, Dawes, Box Butte, Sheridan, Cherry, Brown, Rock, Wheeler, Garfield, Greeley, Valley, Sherman, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Keith, Garden, Morrill, Deuel, Cheyenne and Kimball.
“Catholics who live in these areas should not migrate to parishes that are open,” the Very Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt, bishop of the diocese, wrote in a statement.
“Should confirmed cases begin to increase in these areas, new closings should be anticipated,” Hanefeldt wrote.
Masses have returned at the two Catholic churches in Hastings, which are part of the Diocese of Lincoln. Those churches will continue to livestream their Masses.
The Diocese of Grand Island totals more than 42,000 square miles in central and western Nebraska.
On April 24, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the opportunity for the re-opening of faith-based services in parts of Nebraska, beginning May 4.
“Since then I have consulted with members of the Presbyteral (Priests) Council of the Diocese of Grand Island about how we might proceed,” Hanefeldt wrote.
While some parishioners are eager to re-open their churches, many others feel that this week is simply too soon, he wrote. “Some priests have advocated that all parishes remain closed until we can all re-open at the same time. Some are concerned that if there is a partial re-opening, people will travel from areas that remain closed to parishes that have reopened, and unknowingly transmit the virus.”
The reopening policy reflects Hanefeldt’s “desire to recognize the vast differences between some places like Hall County and Dawson County that have very high incidences of the COVID-19 virus and the many other places that have few if any cases of the infection.”
Parishes do not have to reopen at this time, if parish leaders believe it would be unsafe to do so, he wrote. “This policy anticipates good pastoral judgement about re-opening in areas that may be virus-free or with only a few confirmed cases,” Hanefeldt wrote.
