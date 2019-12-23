Dean Fritzell of California was given the best Christmas gift he could ever imagine on Sunday.
Once Fritzell arrived in Grand Island, he was united with his cat, Caspurr, which he lost on a November day he stopped over in the community while moving from Wisconsin to California.
The reunion was made possible by the efforts of the volunteers of Voice for Companion Animals and others in Grand Island.
Upon arriving at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport early Sunday evening, Fritzell was met by volunteers who drove him to the Voice for Companion Animals headquarters on Webb Road.
There, Caspurr, a beautiful gray Nebelung cat, was waiting for Fritzell behind a door decorated with wrapping paper, a red bow and a gift tag that read, “To Dean, From Santa and Team Caspurr.”
When Fritzell unwrapped his present by opening the door, Caspurr was lying on a chair. He bent down on one knee and gently welcomed his feline companion, whom he thought he had lost forever, back into his life.
It was on Nov. 16 that Fritzell stopped overnight in Grand Island during his move from Wisconsin to Los Angeles.
He was staying at the Super 8 motel on South Locust Street. During the night, his vehicle was broken into and items were stolen. His cats, Caspurr and Ned, were in the hotel room with him during the night.
“The next morning, I was going to Best Buy to replace the things that were stolen,” Fritzell said. “We got to Best Buy, and when we got out, I did a quick check for both cats, and one of them was gone.”
He said he had put Caspurr in his car that morning at the motel.
Between the hotel and Best Buy, he made only one stop, at the Piccadilly Apartments, to orient himself with the other vehicle that was traveling with him on how to locate the Best Buy store.
“That was the last time I remember seeing him,” Fritzell said about when loading Caspurr and Ned in the vehicle at the motel.
Caspurr must have slipped away while he was loading his car and surveying what had been stolen. But it was also possible that he got out of the vehicle at the Piccadilly Apartments.
Caspurr is 8 years old. He was given to Fritzell by his brother, who had rescued the cat from an animal shelter.
“I looked for him for about three hours in Grand Island, but we had to keep going because we were on a schedule,” he said. “My heart was broken. That evening, I spent as much time as I could getting on Facebook for lost pet groups.”
Fritzell said after he posted on social media about losing his Caspurr, “People just started coming out of the woodwork messaging me about what they could do to help and where did I lose him. There were so many people that I couldn’t message them all singly.”
One of the groups he got in contact with was Voice for Companion Animals in Grand Island.
The group’s volunteers quickly organized and took up the search for Caspurr.
Making the odds of Caspurr’s survival seem low was the fact that he had been declawed and left without a prime survival tool. He is also a house cat, making the prospect of his survival even dimmer.
After Fritzell posted on Facebook about losing Caspurr, messages started pouring in from caring people who wanted to help find his cat. One message said they had seen Caspurr under a parked car.
One of the volunteers who helped organize the search for Caspurr was Traci Pfeifle of Grand Island.
Pfeifle and other volunteers began searching for Caspurr around the area when Fritzell had been that morning. They searched for about five days.
The volunteers took the name “Team Caspurr.”
Karin TarQwym of Peru and her search dogs were called in by Fritzell to help find Caspurr. TarQwym specializes in helping find lost pets and people.
Her dogs picked up Caspurr’s scent from a fur brush that Fritzell provided.
After searching around the Piccadilly Apartments in vain, the group moved on to the Super 8. There the dogs were able to pick up Caspurr’s scent, which led them to a wooded area behind the motel.
The volunteers put up motion cameras in a wooded area in hopes of spotting Caspurr.
From the camera, they got pictures of possums, raccoons, foxes and other cats — showing the environment in which Caspurr was desperately trying to survive.
“We were not picking anything up with cameras, and not one of the five dogs were picking things up,” Pfeifle said.
Complicating the situation was the heavy snow and blizzard conditions that happened during the week of Thanksgiving.
For the next three weeks, Pfeifle said, the volunteers put out motion cameras in a different part of the wooded area, along with live traps, but without success. The search also expanded to the nearby Kingswood Mobile Home Park. Volunteers also passed out fliers in hopes someone had spotted Caspurr.
“A woman had gotten one of the fliers and said she had seen him near Kingswood,” Pfeifle said.
On Dec. 10, a woman spotted Caspurr under a mobile home and alerted the volunteers after seeing the fliers at Kingswood. The next day, Caspurr was spotted on the motion cameras. They set a live trap there in the east end of the wooded area and Caspurr was caught shortly after midnight on Dec. 14 when he entered the trap. The traps cause no harm to animals.
The rescue came just in the nick of time as another animal had injured Caspurr and he was near death.
Caspurr is one of the lucky lost cats, as Pfeifle said only 20 percent of lost cats ever are returned to their owners.
She and the other volunteers quickly took Caspurr to a local veterinarian’s office, where he recovered and was doing well when his owner arrived Sunday to take him home. During the time of Caspurr’s recovery, he was under the care of the volunteers of Voice for Companion Animals at 524 S. Webb Road.
The organization was created to serve the needs of companion animals in Central Nebraska. Its main focus is to assist seniors and veterans in keeping pets in their homes. Its AniMeals program was created in 2014 to provide pet food and supplies to those in need.
The organization also helps pet owners who find themselves in difficult financial situations or during natural disasters. It also provides pet food to local pantries.
The nonprofit depends on donations and grants for its funding. This year, it has helped nearly 90 individuals through its AniMeals program. It also works with other agencies to help keep pets safe.
To help as a volunteer or to donate or get additional information, visit the group’s website at www.voiceforcompanionanimals.com or visit its Facebook or Twitter page. It can be reached by phone at (308) 675-3445 or (402) 527-8228.
The rescue of Caspurr by the Voice for Companion Animals volunteers is one of their many success stories as the volunteers are dedicated to keeping pets safe.
For Fritzell, finding Caspurr when all hope was nearly gone was truly a “Christmas miracle.”
“A lot of people were praying,” he said. “I sure was, and the Lord heard our prayers. I want to thank all the people here. They are amazing. They donated their time and money and resources. People in Nebraska are amazing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.