Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREELEY... SOUTHEASTERN VALLEY...NORTHERN BUFFALO...SHERMAN...HOWARD AND NORTHWESTERN HALL COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT... AT 801 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 9 MILES EAST OF ARCADIA TO 7 MILES NORTHWEST OF SHERMAN RESERVOIR DAM TO NEAR LOUP CITY TO LITCHFIELD TO NEAR MASON CITY. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ST. PAUL, RAVENNA, LOUP CITY, CAIRO, PLEASANTON, ARCADIA, DANNEBROG, LITCHFIELD, ELBA, ASHTON, FARWELL, ROCKVILLE, HAZARD, COTESFIELD, SHERMAN RESERVOIR DAM, POOLE AND BOELUS.