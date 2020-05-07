Casey’s General Store, 1402 W. Second St., was closed Thursday for cleaning.
A sign was posted on the store’s front door Wednesday evening, advising customers that the store would be closed.
It stated: “We are temporarily closed. We look forward to serving you when we reopen.”
ServPro vans were seen Thursday in front of Casey’s, with ServPro technicians in full-body white cleaning suits working inside throughout the day.
The company specializes in fire and water damage cleanup, restoration and mold remediation, as well as general cleaning.
A Walgreens location on 13th Street and Webb Road similarly closed April 15 for cleaning, with a sign posted that stated “We’re temporarily closed.”
