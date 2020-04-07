FILE PHOTO: CNHvaluation1

 Barrett Stinson

Because of COVID-19, the Case New Holland manufacturing facility in Grand Island will suspend production after Thursday.

When the facility reopens will depend on the progress of the virus.

The announcement was made this morning by Mike Schaefter, who is general manager of the Grand Island plant. Schaefter spoke at a COVID-19 community update, hosted by Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele.

Schaefter was joined at the update by Dr. Tom Werner, who is medical director for CNH in Grand Island.

Production is being halted temporarily out of concern for the safety of the company’s workers.

Schaefter noted that the Grand Island facility has a clinic for current and retired employees, which has been very helpful in recent weeks.

