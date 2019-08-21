Nebraska State Fair attendees can choose from 40 rides on the Midway as part of the fair’s carnival this year.
Greg Harder, chief of business operations for the Nebraska State Fair, said some of the new carnival rides this year include the Starship 4000 and Observation Tower. Elephants, a ride similar to the Disney elephants ride, will also be at the State Fair carnival for the first time.
With the Observation Tower, Harder said, riders will get put in a seat that will move in multiple directions high in the air. He said it is the highest structure at this year’s State Fair.
Harder said Starship 4000 is “a fun ride with some buzzers and lights.” Riders on the ride stand with their backs to the rear of the ride while it spins around. As it spins, riders are pulled toward the roof of the ride due to the gravitational force of the ride.
Harder said both the Starship 4000 and the Observation Tower have never been in Nebraska before. He said Frank Zaitshik does “a really nice job.” Zaitshik is the owner and operator of Wade Shows, the company that operates the carnival.
“His people are very professional and get a lot of likes,” Harder said. “There are a lot of rides that go up and down, along with the traditional rides we all grew up with, whether it is the Tilt-a-Whirl or the Merry-Go-Round. It is a really nice Midway.”
Harder said some of the more popular rides at the carnival include the traditional Merry-Go-Round and Tilt-a-Whirl, as well as the Super Cyclone roller coaster. He added the Giant Wheel — a version of a Ferris wheel — is new this year and is expected to be popular with State Fair visitors as well.
Harder said the Lil’ Pardners rides, designed for younger children, are in their own area of the Midway, which allows parents to stay in a specific area away from rides that may not be appropriate for younger children.
“With the Lil’ Pardners rides, there are a lot of visual stuff,” he said. “He (Zaitshik) has a ride, the Wacky Worm, that is a really colorful and kids sit in a deal that is like a worm. That is really cool. The mini bumper boats are also a favorite for the kids.”
Carnival wristbands, where riders can ride unlimited rides all day, can be purchased at any Pump and Pantry location or at statefair.org for $20 until 11:59 p.m. today (Thursday). Mega passes, where riders can ride unlimited rides all day, every day of the fair, can be purchased online for $75 until 11:59 p.m. today (Thursday).
A date night pack with two carnival wristbands, two gate admissions and two food vouchers, can be purchased prior to Friday for $66.
The carnival wristband and mega passes can be purchased after today (Thursday), but the prices jump to $30 and $85, respectively.
Ride coupons can be purchased for $5 for four, $25 for 25 or $50 for 55. The rides take anywhere from three to six tickets.
Harder said all of the aforementioned items can be purchased at any of the ticket booths scattered around the Midway at the State Fair.
The carnival opens at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday (with the exception of Labor Day when it opens at 11 a.m.) and at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday during the days of the State Fair.