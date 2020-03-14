With many local and national events canceling or severely limiting attendance, curious minds want to know how local nursing homes, assisted living and retirement homes are protecting the most vulnerable demographic from COVID-19.
Teresa Anderson, health director with the Central Nebraska District Health Department, sent out information to care providers on what to do to protect their residents.
In the news release, Anderson said the recent cases of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility in Washington State has left people concerned about the vulnerability of the elderly and immune-compromised population.
“Our goal now is to keep COVID-19 out of a long-term care facility,” Anderson said.
Kelly Hranac, executive director of Edgewood Memory Care Facility, said the facility is limiting visitors and visiting hours to 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m.
Hranac said staff members are telling visitors they must log in and log out when they visit and the must be symptom free and haven’t traveled in an international airport recently.
Employees must follow the same protocol on symptoms and traveling.
“We are sanitizing all surfaces three times a day,” Hranac said.
Hranac said it is important to follow the rules to protect their residents.
“For people with a compromised immune system, this (COVID-19) could be really tragic for them,” Hranac said.
Cathy Roark, independent living director at Riverside Lodge, said visitors are not allowed except in the case of medical need or necessity.
“The residents have been absolutely wonderful and they know we are just looking out for their well-being and doing what we can to protect them,” she said.
Roark said they are looking into inventive ways for residents to be able to speak with their family members.
The Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs are launching virtual visits to help keep veterans’ home members and families connected, according to a news release.
Four state veterans’ homes have limited access to NDVA teammates and medical professionals as a precaution.
“Protecting our members’ health and safety is our top priority,” NDVA Director John Hilgert said. “However, we also want to protect the bond they have with their loved ones and ensure they can remain connected. Through our virtual visitor system, we’re striking a balance between the two.”
Members will have access to computers, tablets and other devices with video messaging programs such as Skype and FaceTime, and teammates will be available to help members connect with their families.
Carol Bryant’s 94-year-old father, Gerald “Jerry” Bryant, is at Riverside Lodge.
“I visit him every day with my dog Joy for an hour to an hour and a half,” Carol Bryant said.
She said she understands why the retirement facility is implementing the policy and has the utmost praise for those who work in health care, especially under the current circumstances.
Carol Bryant said she will miss seeing her dad every day, but that she know this is what’s best for the residents at this time.
“My dad was sad when he heard of the news and he said, ‘How am I going to get by not seeing you for the next several months?’” Carol Bryant said.
Carol Bryant said she assured her dad that she will talk to him by phone.
She said that her dad was alive when the Republican River flooded and the community was cut off from outside visitors.
“He has been through hardships like this,” Carol Bryant said. “He will get through this, too.”
Roark said Riverside Lodge staff are also working to provide residents with exciting activities to keep them stimulated.
“We meet the residents at the entrance of the dining room with hand sanitizer,” Roark said.
Roark and Melissa Miller, the assistant living director, said they both called residents’ family members to explain the situation to them so families understand why they are taking the certain actions they are.
“All cooperation from the community is appreciated,” said Roark. “Our main concern is residents’ health and well-being.”
