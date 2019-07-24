The Salvation Army men’s shelter will receive all of the proceeds from a car, truck and bike show being held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Ann’s Getta Way, 2303 E. Highway 30.
Shelter director Deny Cacy invites owners of street rods, classic cars, muscle cars and custom vehicles to take part.
“It’s going to be a perfect opportunity to bring a bunch of people out, bring them together and let them learn a little bit more about what the men’s shelter does,” Cacy said.
If you want the opportunity to have your car judged, the entry fee is $10.
The event will include a silent raffle, for which Strobel Manufacturing of Clarks has donated Husker-themed lawn ornaments.
The show will also include a 50-50 raffle. Jeremy Scott will provide food in exchange for a free-will donation.
“We’re just looking to have some good fellowship and be able to really support what we do here,” Cacy said.
The shelter will gladly accept financial donations.
People may also donate clothes, bedding, dishes, toiletry items — anything people would like “to donate to the men’s shelter to help these guys get back on their feet and keep us moving forward,” he said.
The amount of the contribution is up to you.
“It’s open basically to, whatever God lays upon your heart is what we want you to do,” Cacy said.