Car-Train

First responders secure the scene of a car-train accident at Highway 30 and 12th Road, between Chapman and Central City, on Tuesday night. No one was injured.

 Merrick County Sheriff’s Department

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Department was called to a car-train accident Tuesday evening at Highway 30 and 12th Road, between Chapman and Central City.

The accident occurred at about 8 p.m. No one was injured.

