A car show to benefit the Orphan Grain Train will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Auto Sales, 3426 W. Capital Ave, in Grand Island.

There will be a show and shine and a cruise, with all vehicles welcome. Hot dogs and drinks will be served, with freewill donations collected. The donations will go to the Orphan Grain Train.

For more information, call (308) 675-3175.

