People in approximately 50 vehicles took part in a car parade in support of workers at the JBS meatpacking plant Saturday in Grand Island.
The convoy started at St. Mary’s Cathedral and went through downtown Grand Island before ending back at St. Mary’s.
Danielle Helzer of the group Stand for Nebraska said the display was to show solidarity with JBS workers who have been hit hard by the coronavirus. More than 250 workers at the plant have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We want the workers to know that people are standing with them and we want to make sure that they are getting what they need to be safe,” Helzer said.
Similar displays also took place in Lexington and Crete on Saturday, which are also towns with major meat packing plants.
One of the people taking part in the car parade said both of her parents work at JBS and both have contracted the coronavirus.
“They talk about essential workers, but these are my essential parents,” said Viridiana, who didn’t want to give her last name.
The signs carried by the group said things such as “PPE for All,” “Paid Sick Leave For All,” “People Over Profit,” and “Workers’ Rights.”
Helzer said the group is advocating for the workers. The JBS workers should have paid sick leave, personal protective equipment, hazard pay, slower line speeds, proper distancing
and confidential ways to bring grievances, she said, adding that the workplace should be deeply sanitized.
“We are asking the businesses to put people over profit,” Helzer said. “If we can’t close the plants, we want to make sure the people are protected.”
Terry Wegner of Grand Island said he took part in the protest because he knows people who work at JBS and the community is concerned about how the virus is spreading. As of Friday, there had been 760 cases of the coronavirus in the Central Health District, which includes Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
“These workers are taking chances, while I’m sitting at home,” Wegner said. “They deserve all the support they can get.”
He said the workers also need more testing for the virus to keep people safe.
“I don’t know if the state is paying enough attention to stop the spread or the virus here,” Wegner said.
“The people working out there are not the problem,” he added. “Nebraska needs to do more testing and do everything possible to keep the community safe.
“What happens on the edge of town, soon happens all over town.”
Judy Vohland of Grand Island also took part in the car parade. She said she supports immigration because it “has made Grand Island a better place.”
“These workers need our support,” she said.
Vohland also expressed frustration that when she goes shopping about half the people still aren’t wearing face masks.
A Facebook post from the organizers of the display said, “We are coming together in solidarity with Nebraska packing plant workers to demand that they are treated with respect and dignity during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
It encouraged people to “urge lawmakers and plant administrators to protect our workers with PPE, give them paid sick leave, and put people over profit, especially during a national crisis!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.