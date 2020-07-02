An accident involving a Hall County dump truck and one other vehicle resulted in no life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred just north of I-80 on South Locust Street near the Platte Generating Station. South Locust was closed for 30 minutes.

Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas said full details of the accident are unknown at this time.

Nebraska State Patrol responded to the scene and were assisted by the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.

