Capt. Kerry Mehlin, who retired this week after 41 years with the Grand Island Police Department, speaks highly of the department.
Since 2004, Mehlin had been in charge of GIPD’s criminal investigation division.
“The Grand Island Police Department over the last 40 years has become I think a very professional organization — a responsible and professional organization. I think it’s become a respected organization. And we’ve come a long way.”
Mehlin, 62, worked his last day on Thursday. He was the longest-serving member of the department.
He has a lot of respect for his colleagues.
“I will say that there’s very professional, competent, intelligent people that work here at the Grand Island Police Department, and I think the city of Grand Island is lucky to have them,” he said.
When Mehlin moved to Grand Island in 1977, he was working in radio, not law enforcement. After graduating from what became Brown College in the Twin Cities, he worked in radio in Independence, Iowa, and Grand Island.
At KRGI, he was a disc jockey. “Yeah, I spun records. It was that long ago.”
In order to be successful in radio, “you need to go to a large market, and a large market means a large city. And I’m not a city boy. So I changed careers,” he said.
His older brother worked in law enforcement, eventually becoming chief of the Council Bluffs Police Department. That gave Mehlin familiarity with the job.
“So I decided that I would try law enforcement, and I’ve been doing it ever since,” he said.
The public can still hear evidence of Mehlin’s booming voice. When you call the Grand Island Police Department, it is Mehlin’s voice that welcomes you and gives you your calling options.
Born in Pawnee City, Mehlin grew up on a farm north of Humboldt. In 1975, he graduated from Southeast Consolidated High School in Richardson County.
What he’s going to miss about his job are “the people,” he says.
He’s also going to miss the variety.
“Some people go to work, and they know exactly what they’re going to do — every day, day in and day out,” he said. If you’re a police officer, you have no idea what’s going to happen.
He also likes the fact that a police officer can help people. It sounds like a cliche, but there are “times when you can actually make a difference,” he said.
Mehlin joined the Grand Island Police Department in 1978. He was promoted to sergeant in 1988 and captain in 2004.
He probably enjoyed working in criminal investigation more than he did the patrol division. In criminal investigations, you have more of an opportunity to get into a case “and get into the finer details,” he said.
Patrol officers are first responders, “and you’re basically putting out fire after fire. It’s Whac-A-Mole, Whac-A-Mole, with the patrol division. And here you’ve got a little bit more time to get into the cases, which is kind of rewarding in a way.”
Mehlin said he hasn’t decided what he’s going to do in his retirement.
His wife, Michelle, is still working. Together, they have four kids: Josh, Jennifer, Jake and Hunter.
“If you want to ask me what the biggest change is, from when I started until now, by far 100 percent, it’s the technology,” Mehlin said. “When I started, we had nothing.”
But officers have now got, in their cruisers, “information overload” at their fingertips, he said.
“And even our evidence is becoming, on a daily basis, more and more and more digital, with cellphones, laptops, computers, storage devices, clouds, things like that. It’s a big change. We struggle to keep up. We really do. I mean, when you have telephones now coming out with a terabyte of information on them, that’s a lot of information to go through. And people keep their lives on their phones. So that’s a treasure trove of information.”