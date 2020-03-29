Country music singer Joe Diffie, the first country music artist to be diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19), died of complications from the virus Sunday. He was 61.
On Friday, Diffie announced publicly that he contracted the virus.
Diffie was last in Nebraska performing hits from the 1990s at the Seward County Fair on Aug. 9, 2019. That show would be a night that a Lincoln man would never forget.
Kyle Underwood, 42, got the chance to meet his favorite singer during the fair. But Underwood’s story goes beyond that.
Having just finished three treatments of chemo and radiation for Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma over a year’s time, Underwood wasn’t even sure if he would physically be able to go to the show after a friend offered him tickets.
“I didn’t think I would be able to make it the whole time. I might get sick,” Underwood said.
But he felt good the day of the show and felt even better once he got there.
Although Underwood had attended one of Diffie’s concerts before — in fact, five times before — that hardly dimmed his excitement this time around, especially given the chance to meet his idol in person.
Diffie, in a radio interview with 104.9 Max Country conducted by a disc jockey friend of Underwood’s upon finding out his condition and recovery, recorded a special message.
Underwood had previously said, “Joe is better than Garth (Brooks).”
Diffie was relayed the message and, being the modest person he was, chuckled at the exclamation.
“Well, I don’t know about that, but I look forward to meeting you, Kyle, and I’m glad you are doing better,” Diffie said.
At the concert, Underwood got a little one-on-one time with his hero.
Underwood said he couldn’t believe how much time he got to spend with Diffie and that, although he was minutes from going on stage, Diffie was in no rush to end his conversation.
What did they talk about?
“I told him this is the sixth time I would have seen him in concert. He asked me ‘Why so many times?’” to which Underwood told him, “You are my idol.”
With the news of Diffie’s passing Sunday, Underwood felt like a piece of himself was gone.
“Total disbelief. He got it (coronavirus) last week and he was gone today,” Underwood said. “I just remember seeing him on stage at that show (Aug. 9) and he was bouncing around like he was in his 20s. It’s surreal.”
Diffie rose to fame in the 1990s with 18 top 10 radio hits, including five songs at No. 1. His first No. 1 single, “Home,” catapulted him to fame in 1990. Other hits included “Pick-Up Man,” “John Deere Green,” “If the Devil Danced In Empty Pockets,” “Third Rock From the Sun,” “Bigger Than the Beatles” and “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox If I Die.”
Underwood has an extensive collection of Diffie’s hits on CD, a couple of which Diffie signed for him at the show. Underwood said his favorite song is “Home.”
Diffie, originally from Oklahoma, passed away in Nashville, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife, Tara Terpening Diffie, and five children from five marriages.
