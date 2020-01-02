The public is invited to celebrate the opening of the CHI Health Regional Cancer Center at St. Francis with an open house from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 4.
At this sneak peek event, staff will be answering questions and providing tours. Refreshments will be served.
Construction on the new $26 million space began July 12, 2018. The new 41,000 square-foot treatment facility almost doubles the space from the center’s current location at 2116 W. Faidley Ave. Attached to St. Francis with a breezeway, the larger space features a new TrueBeam linear accelerator, healing garden and spiritual room.
The center, which grows by more than 500 patients each year, will also be featuring a new name to reflect the center’s continued commitment to the residents of Central Nebraska and northern Kansas.
The CHI Health Regional Cancer Center at St. Francis sees its first patient on Monday, Jan. 13.
