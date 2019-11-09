Happy birthday, “Sesame Street.”
Thankfully various letters and numbers have been sponsoring the iconic children’s show for 50 years now.
Generation after generation of children have been subjected to the stealthy education provided by “Sesame Street” while being entertained by Big Bird, Bert and Ernie and all of the crazy characters.
Many of us have been regular “Sesame Street” viewers during two different portions of our lives.
As a child with the whopping option of four channels on the television (and having to actually get up and go to the TV to physically change the channel), “Sesame Street” was appointment viewing. Twice a day even, back when you could only watch shows when they aired and not view them whenever it was most convenient for you (it was a dark, scary time back then).
Then, when you have your own young children, you quickly get them accustomed to “Sesame Street” to avoid some of the other mind-numbingly ridiculous shows available.
It was the program that could entertain adults as well as children. Oscar the Grouch is every adult on a Monday.
And don’t tell me that Jessica Alba’s appearance teaching Elmo the word “scrumptious” wasn’t a gift to the dads viewing at home.
I blame “Sesame Street” in large part for my oldest being able to read at the age of 3. Your life changes when you can no longer s-p-e-l-l t-h-i-n-g-s o-u-t around your offspring.
I suspect it did its part in contributing to my early reading abilities, too.
“Sesame Street” also was a source of many of my childhood frustrations. I grew up during the time when everyone who lived on the famous street thought that Mr. Snuffleupagus wasn’t real but Big Bird’s imaginary friend.
Every time someone just about saw him, they would get distracted and he would wander off around a corner. Arrgh! The agony!
My “Sesame Street” days were over by the time he was finally revealed to the neighborhood in episode 2,096, but that was still one of the biggest cultural moments of the 1980s.
“Sesame Street” is one of the safe topics that can be talked about between people of many generations in our current divided country.
We don’t have to see ourselves as only Democrats or Republicans. We can all be Team Burt and Team Ernie. Let Grover do the worrying for us.
I did come to the shocking conclusion this past week that there are some big generational differences depending on when you were a “Sesame Street” viewer.
Work came to an abrupt halt in the office when the millennials revealed they have no knowledge of Kermit the Frog being on “Sesame Street.” We Gen Xers were stunned by this.
I’m not sure what the older-than-me generation thinks of this, but I just learned the proper response to anything involving them is supposed to be “OK, boomer,” according to the Generation Z smarty pants in my household.
Kermit was part of the most memorable “Sesame Street” sketches from my viewing as a child.
There were all of his attempts to educate with the assistance of Cookie Monster, which sometimes ended up with Kermit being frustrated and angry.
Then there was the bit from before I was born that ran for years of the little girl who was singing the ABC song with Kermit until she started inserting “Cookie Monster” in place of letters. Kermit had enough and stormed off after she added, “Now I’ve sung my ABCs, next time Cookie Monster …”
And then what makes it such a long-lasting and fun show with heart was revealed when Kermit rushed back after the girl said, “I love you” to respond “I love you too.”
Just think, that girl has probably been interrupting office meetings with inappropriate non sequiturs for over 30 years now.
The times have changed. I’d hate to think what type of game shows or reality TV Guy Smiley is stuck hosting these days.
But no matter what, “Sesame Street” is still there.
So keep sponsoring the show, A, B, C and friends. You too 1, 2, 3, etc.
Here’s to 50 more years of “Sesame Street” and … more Kermit, please.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
