CAIRO — Many people aren’t helping the COVID-19 cause just by staying home. Some of them are putting their time to good use by making face masks.
One of those people is Karry Jensen of Cairo. As of Monday, she had made 113 masks, using material she normally uses in quilting.
Jensen makes the masks “mostly because if I can help anybody stay safe during this thing, I will do it.”
During the self-quarantine, many people take walks for exercise.
“It just breaks my heart when I see somebody out walking that doesn’t have anything” covering their mouth and nose, she said.
Jensen started making the masks on April 4. Her sewing day begins early.
“I usually start by 6 o’clock in the morning, mostly because I get up at 4:30. I’ve always been an early riser, even when I was a kid. I do everything better in the morning,” she said.
After she gets up, she has “a couple cups of coffee, and that for sure gets me going.”
Jensen takes a break for an hour and a half over lunchtime and finishes her work at 5 p.m.
She doesn’t mind doing the work, because she was “blessed with a love of sewing,” she said.
“I can do this, especially when I know that these may help somebody in the long run.”
She has so much quilting fabric around that she could probably make 2,000 face masks, she says. When she makes quilts, she uses 100% cotton.
She makes those quilts for family and friends. Many people ask for crib-size quilts.
Jensen has an embroidery machine. “So I usually put the child’s name in the middle.”
Jensen, who uses a sewing machine, could probably make a mask in 10 minutes.
She cuts two pieces of fabric the same size to give the mask two layers. “Then you put two 7-inch pieces of elastic on each side for the ears,” she said.
Jensen couldn’t get hold of the nose pieces that are used in regular masks.
“So I’m using pipe cleaners, and they seem to work pretty good,” she said.
Jensen stitches around the pipe cleaners, which are inserted between the layers. Her daughter in Kansas, who received a few of the masks, said “they wash up great.”
Jensen’s daughter, Tausha Moeller of Grand Island, says many of the masks went to “a lot of my friends and family.”
Some went to Central Nebraska Family Care, a Mary Lanning facility in Grand Island.
Others went to Mosaic.
Jensen’s husband, Larry, has delivered masks to people in Cairo. Because of the coronavirus, he rings the doorbell and takes off.
Larry doesn’t mind the delivery duty. “He’s loving it actually,” she said.
Jensen is not charging for the masks.
She didn’t want her picture used with this story. “It’s been six weeks since I’ve had a haircut,” she said.
Recently, her husband took a picture of her and put it on Facebook. She was not happy with him.
He also offered to cut her hair for her. She didn’t even consider it.
Jensen said she will keep making the masks “as long as people keep needing them.”
