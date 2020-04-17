The Cairo Community Foundation needed to figure out a different way to offer support during a time of social distancing.
“Our group is always devoted to supporting our community,” Foundation Acting Director Charity Adams said. “We were looking for a way to do that during these tough times when we usually have an event, invite people out to it and have a big night out.”
The Cairo Community Foundation’s answer was to help families have a nice night in.
It sponsored a “Stay at Home Dinner” program that provided 100 free meals for families of four to six people in its Centura Public Schools district.
The foundation contacted the four restaurants within the district about participating. Two Cairo businesses — the Medina Street Vault and The Watering Hole — and The Danish Bakery in Dannebrog all joined up.
Adams said the Golden Nugget in Boelus unfortunately had closed before the program began.
“We couldn’t have done this without our donors,” Adams said. “We used $2,000 from our general fund.”
The 100 meals were claimed in about 1½ days.
“People were a little nervous,” Adams said. “We wanted anybody to have them, but people were generous and wanted to make sure that those who were most in need got in line first.”
Once the word spread that the meals were for the entire area, they didn’t last long.
The picking-up of the meals offered an opportunity for members of the community to pass in the street and visit for a minute while safely following the rules of social distancing, Adams said.
The restaurants were happy to help out while getting some extra business in an economy that has been tough on their industry.
“We were pretty excited about it,” Medina Street Vault owner Jenna Kaczor said. “We packed up 33 lasagna meals with salads. It was nice to see each person when they came by for us to drop off their meal to them.
“It was cool to get to see people out, and it helped bring in business for us.”
This type of program is just one way smaller communities are coming together during the coronavirus pandemic.
Adams said the Cairo Community Foundation is looking for other ways to bring its district together.
“We’re trying to develop community Zoom opportunities,” she said. “We want to create game time on Zoom and are looking for other ways to be together as a community while still stressing the importance of social distancing.”
The “Stay at Home Dinner” program isn’t the first time that the restaurants involved have stepped up to help out during these tough time. Adams said The Watering Hole has been offering take-and-go meals.
The Medina Street Vault has also come up with its own way to fill a need in Cairo.
“We started selling baskets with produce,” Kaczor said. “A person buys a basket for $20, and then we fill it with veggies and fruit. If 150 people buy baskets, then we get as much produce as we can and divide it between the baskets.”
Helping out the entire Centura district area is a team effort, Adams said.
“The foundation is one key piece within our community,” she said. “Everybody has been helping. Within 24 hours of knowing that we needed to practice social distancing, the churches combined to come up with a contact list of people who couldn’t get out to get groceries.
“We’re working together to get through this until it is over.”
