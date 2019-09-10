Cairo Community Foundation presented the Cairo Quick Response team with more than $28,000 raised through grants and donations Saturday at the Medina Street Vault.
The Quick Response Team needed a new truck to replace an aging and outdated vehicle. The Cairo Community Foundation funds combined with Quick Response Team funds enabled the team to order the new truck. $4,000 is still needed to complete this project and the Cairo Community Foundation is accepting donations.
The foundation made two awards designed to spruce up the community and make a good impression on visitors.
It awarded $250 to the community’s Point of Entry Sign Committee to help with a project to turn the side of a storage shed into a vibrant welcome sign for those entering Cairo from the east. An artist has been commissioned for this project.
Also, the “Wings Across the Heartland” project started by Karen Neppl of Studio K Art Gallery in Grand Island is coming to Cairo. The foundation granted $350 for the first set of wings to be painted near the Medina Street Vault. A group of Cairo volunteers is working with 13 property owners to turn a little point of interest into a Wings Walk through the Village.
The foundation also awarded $750 to Centura Youth Football, which supports Cairo area youths with its program. The money will be used to acquire new helmets to keep kids safe. All Belong to Christ Childcare center received $115 to help with purchase of new equipment. The center provides child care to children up to 12 years in age.
Anyone interested in supporting the community through the Cairo Community Foundation should contact Charity Adams at (308) 379-9119 or charity@cairocommunity.com.
