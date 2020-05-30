LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will keep its cabins, lodges and group activity shelters closed at state park and recreation areas through June 15.
Another extension is possible if needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“While this may be an inconvenience to those who have reservations for facilities, we want to make sure rentals are safe for our visitors and staff,” said Jim Swenson, parks division administrator. “We love seeing our parks and cabins filled with people spending time outdoors, but our top priority at this time has to be the health and safety of all Nebraskans.”
If a reservation has been affected by the closure, Game and Parks staff will contact guests directly about a refund or transfer, if applicable. Refunds will be provided to those whose reservations are canceled. Those with questions about their reservation can contact Game and Parks at outdoornebraska.org/reservation-inquiry.
Game and Parks offices, visitor’s centers and welcome centers also are closed to public walk-in traffic until further notice, as are playground structures at state park and recreation areas.
Game and Parks continues to monitor the public health situation and will phase in services where possible that comply with guidance issued by local and state health officials.
“We will continue to restore services as conditions allow, and we thank everyone for their patronage and understanding during this difficult time,” Swenson said.
State parks and recreation areas remain open for day use, including fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife viewing. Limited camping services were made available at sites across the state May 22. All permits can be purchased online. For a list of parks or recreation areas that offer camping, go to outdoornebraska.org/parksfaqs.
