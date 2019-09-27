Junk Jaunt is the perfect name for the annual road warrior garage sales that take place throughout Central Nebraska at the tail end of September.
Officially, the name of the event is Nebraska’s Junk Jaunt, but most people just use the final two words to describe the event. And why not? The two-word title has great alliteration, which makes it very easy to remember. It also is an accurate description, because just like regular garage sales, the merchandise might be considered “junk” by the people who are selling it.
That does not mean there aren’t many quality items for sale. It simply means that the original owners no longer have a use for the merchandise they are selling.
That attitude is perfectly exemplified by Cairo resident Heather Hadenfeldt, who is participating as a seller in this year’s Junk Jaunt. Her long-term plans beyond the Junk Jaunt are to operate a shop in Cairo called “Second Chance,” which will be open once a month.
Hadenfeldt advertised her Junk Jaunt with note that explained: “I affectionately call my shop, Second Chance. Like the items you have purchased, all of us need a second chance.”
She was doing business Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the north half of a building at the intersection of Alexandria Street and Highway 2 in Cairo. She said the building is owned by Bob Herman, who lives on an acreage just south of Cairo. Herman was participating in the Junk Jaunt from the south end of his building.
Of course, there were numerous other Junk Jaunt locations in and around Cairo — Hadenfeldt said there are so many, it was impossible to remember them all.
That’s why the 2019 Junk Jaunt sells a shopper’s guide at designated locations — and that guide shows all the official Junk Jaunt locations in the 36 towns that are participating this year.
While sellers were getting rid of items they could no longer use, buyers were looking for two things: bargains and treasures. Sometimes, the buyers didn’t know they were hunting for a particular treasure until they just happened to spot it for sale.
That was the case for Helen Walden of Kingston, Okla. She and her husband, Dennis, bought a go-cart for their five grandsons who live in Oklahoma. They made the purchase at Bob Herman’s location.
“My husband saw it this morning and came and told me about it,” she said. Walden said they bought the go-kart on a whim because they thought their grandsons would enjoy riding around in it.
However, some buyers on the Junk Jaunt are looking for very specific items. “We’ve had people so excited over the strangest things,” Hadenfeldt noted.
Cairo resident Kim Vieth, who helped Hadenfeldt set up for the Junk Jaunt and who has some of her own items for sale on a consignment basis, immediately chimed in, taking about an early Friday morning customer.
“He came in and was looking for a white hippo — and we had one,” Vieth said. “He was the happiest man ever. He had a big smile on his face. He was grinning from ear-to-ear. He was thrilled … thrilled. He said, ‘I would have paid triple for this.’”
“So I was sad,” joked Hadenfeldt, who said she sold the hippo for the exact amount marked on the price tag.
The white hippo was not the only merchandise for sale from “Out of Africa.” Syracuse, Neb., residents Cindi Krieger, her husband, Doug, and their daughter, Brooklyn, stopped in at Hadenfeldt’s location for only a short while. But that was enough time for Brooklyn to find a ceramic giraffe that Cindi purchased.
Cindi Krieger said this is the fourth year that the family has gone on the Junk Jaunt and it is now a tradition. “We do it every year. It’s family outing.”
Hadenfeldt knows how that feels. She has lived in Cairo for the past 20 years, but is originally from Kansas. Long before she became a seller on the Junk Jaunt, she was a buyer. “My mother (the late Janet Doyle) and my aunt (the late Judy Wagoner) were two of Junk Jaunt’s biggest fans. They would come up here (from Kansas) and just go crazy. It was important family time for us.”
While Junk Jaunt provides a pleasant family outing for some, it is very serious business for others. Bob Herman and his wife, Jennifer, recalled a Minnesota woman who drove to Nebraska with a van and a trailer to do her shopping. Bob Herman said that woman planned to stop in every single participating town that year.
He recalled encountering another woman, this one from California, who came to Nebraska for the Junk Jaunt. “She actually flew in and rented a car.”
Jennifer Herman said she knows that many people incorporate the Junk Jaunt into a longer family vacation. Helen Walden said that is exactly what she and her husband are doing this year. “We’ve been to Estes Park, Colo., Cody, Wyo., Hill City, S.D., and this is our final stop before we go back to Oklahoma.”
Jennifer Herman said that while travelers along the Junk Jaunt may each have their own personal stories to tell, there is one thing that unites them all. “Everybody is always in a good mood. I haven’t ever met anybody who hasn’t been in a good mood.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.