Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery hosted its eighth annual butterfly release ceremony Saturday.
Typically, butterflies are handed out and those in attendance are able to roam throughout the grounds and release them in remembrance of passed loved ones.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event proceeded differently this year.
Cemetery board members started the event by releasing five butterflies in memory of victims of the coronavirus.
After the brief ceremony, the event proceeded in a drive-thru style.
Each vehicle was allotted one butterfly. After occupants received the butterfly, their vehicles could spread out throughout the cemetery so the occupants could hold more private, personal ceremonies.
“A lot of people associate a passed loved one with a butterfly, dragonfly, feathers, etc.,” said Westlawn Board Member Barbara Bosak. “(The butterfly release) is a great way to memorialize a passed loved one.”
Bosak said Westlawn chose the butterfly because of its common association with passed loved ones and the availability of butterflies, which were shipped overnight from Florida.
Monarch and painted butterflies were included.
The butterfly release is one of three annual events hosted by Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Westlawn also participates in Wreath Across America and hands out Christmas ornaments during the holiday season.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bosak said, people weren’t sure the release would take place.
“We got a lot of phone calls asking us if we were going to do it,” Bosak said. “People were very excited, so we came up with the drive-thru.”
Both board members handing out butterflies also wore masks and gloves as safety precautions.
Bosak said because people look forward to the event, it was important to continue it. She said she was pleased with the turnout.
“There are never enough items to remember a loved one,” Bosak said. “This is a celebration of life.”
Both board members present agreed the event is especially profound when a butterfly is released and remains around the family who released it.
“When a butterfly hangs around you, it really feels like the loved one,” Bosak said.
Bosak also said the event has a strong impact on her because of the association between butterflies and her daughter, who passed in 2004.
The Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery Butterfly Release takes place each year and is free to the public.
For more information of the butterfly release or other events hosted by Westlawn, call 308-381-2420.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.