By Robert Pore
When asked about Culver’s, most people recognize this nationally known restaurant franchise for its delicious Butterburgers or its famous frozen custards.
Now, people in the Grand Island area will have a Culver’s restaurant in their backyard as it will officially open for business on Monday at 2185 N. Diers Ave., across the street from the Walmart north store.
What makes the opening of Culver’s even more of a treat is it is owned by Greg Saunders, who graduated from Northwest High School more than a decade ago. He has returned home and is excited to give back to his hometown with the opening of Nebraska’s 11th Culver’s restaurant.
George and Ruth Culver opened their first restaurant in 1961 in Sauk City, Wis. Originally an A&W, the pair purchased the restaurant and renamed it Culver’s. The restaurant chain serves typical American cuisine such as hamburgers, French fries and milk shakes. In 1984, son Craig Culver introduced frozen custard to the menu, a novelty at the time.
In 1987, the first franchising operation began in Richland Center. Today, the company has more than 500 franchises in 22 states, with approximately 40 more locations added each year.
When Saunders graduated from Northwest High School in 2008, he said, he had no particular vision for his life as he started college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. There he earned a degree in business management.
After college, he began working for a publishing company, where he worked for about eight years and ended up managing the offices of the company overseas.
“My wife (Sophie) and I decided we want to move back to Grand Island to where our families were,” Saunders said.
When coming back home, he said, he wanted to pursue an opportunity of owning his own business.
“We started looking at different ideas,” Saunders said.
While students at UNL, he and his wife ate at the Culver’s restaurant in Lincoln. They remembered how much they liked the food. When they returned to Grand Island earlier this year, they had already put the gears in motion to open a Culver’s restaurant in their hometown.
While Saunders is trained in business management, this is his first venture into the food and restaurant business.
“When we began looking at franchise opportunities, we reached out to Culver’s,” he said. “We used to eat at Culver’s in Lincoln once a week, and there wasn’t one in Grand Island.”
After some research, Saunders began pursuing opening a Culver’s franchise in Grand Island about two years ago.
“Grand Island needed one,” he said.
Another reason he liked Culver’s is the company believes in having the owner in the store, instead of having a chain of corporate-owned restaurants.
Saunders said they secured the contract with Culver’s late last year, along with purchasing the land where the restaurant has been built. Work began on the new restaurant in April. Weather played havoc on the construction because of the heavy rains during the construction season this year.
“We pumped a lot of water out of this lot,” he said.
Saunders also went to school, learning the restaurant business by working at a Culver’s restaurant for four months. His staff also trained at the Culver’s in Kearney. While his restaurant is an independently-owned franchise, he said the company has an excellent support system to help out their franchise owners.
While the size of the Grand Island Culver’s store is similar to others in the state, it represents a new generation of stores. The last Culver’s to open in Nebraska was more than 10 years ago.
“The biggest differences are its open format,” Saunders said. “The stores in Lincoln and Omaha are much different than the one you will see here.”
Culver’s also has restaurants in Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff.
The Culver’s in Kearney is nearly 15 years old.
What is not different at the Grand Island Culver’s from any other Culver’s in the United States is the freshness and taste of its food.
Culver’s is famous for its Butterburger that is always made fresh after the customer’s order and topped off with a lightly buttered, toasted bun. Saunders said that its Butterburger is made fresh and not with frozen meat, along with being cooked to the customer’s preference.
The restaurant also has a wide variety of sandwiches, including its North Atlantic cod fillet. Other sandwiches include a variety of chicken sandwiches, beef pot roast sandwich, a grilled Reuben melt and pork tenderloin. It also serves dinners, including North Atlantic cod, butterfly jumbo shrimp, beef pot roast and chopped steak.
Its frozen custard is also always fresh, and customers have the choice of more than 20 different mix-ins and toppings to create their own treat. There are also sundaes, shakes, malts, root beer floats, cones and dishes.
Saunders also said they have Culver’s “Flavor of the Day” frozen custards. Every day in December, there will be a new frozen custard of the day. Among the flavors will be Dulce de Leche Cheesecake on the restaurant’s opening day Monday and Georgia peach to end the month and the year on Dec. 31.
Saunders’ first memory of eating at Culver’s while attending school in Lincoln is their Butterburgers.
“I loved it, and their fresh frozen custards were different from anywhere else where you get ice cream, as it is creamier and richer,” he said.
What Saunders wants people to know about Culver’s is that “there’s something for everybody.”
“We have a really large menu,” he said.
Culver’s will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. To find out more about Culver’s and its menu, visit www.culvers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.